26.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 1, 2025
type here...

Pranab Mukherjee devoted life to Indian democracy: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday offered his tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary and said that the Bharat Ratna awardee had devoted his life to strengthening India’s democracy.

“An exceptional parliamentarian, scholar and statesman, Late Pranab Mukherjee devoted his life to strengthening India’s democratic fabric,” Sarma said in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

“On his punyatithi today, my tributes to the former president, who was truly a Bharat Ratna and a champion of Brand Bharat,” he added.

Related Posts:

Mukherjee assumed office as the 13th President of India on July 25, 2012, crowning a political career of over five decades.

He had the rare distinction of having served at different times as foreign, defence, commerce and finance minister.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha five times from 1969 and twice to the Lok Sabha from 2004. Mukherjee was a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest policy-making body of the party, for a period of 23 years.

- Advertisement -

Mukherjee died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84 years. (PTI)

10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala