Coached by Army, 38 students from remote areas in Arunachal clear Sainik School entrance exam

‘It is a story of resilience, mentorship, and the power of belief’

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, May 24: Thirty-eight students from remote areas in Arunachal Pradesh cleared the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination with the help of coaching provided by the Indian Army.

Their success is the result of the coaching programme conducted by the Army’s Gajraj Corps from July last year to April, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

A total of 44 students from Jang and Dirang in West Kameng district were provided coaching, and 38 of them became successful, he said.

Designed to bridge the educational gap in underserved areas, the initiative provided focused academic training and motivational support to young aspirants, he said.

Army instructors not only helped the students academically, but also instilled the discipline and confidence in them needed to succeed on a national platform, he said.

“This is more than just a story of exam success, it is a story of resilience, mentorship, and the power of belief. The 38 qualifiers are not only students but role models for many others across the region, proving that talent thrives even in the remotest corners when given the right support,” the officer said. (PTI)

