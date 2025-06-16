Arunachal Guv appeals to ex-servicemen to motivate youth to prepare for defence forces

ITANAGAR, June 15: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) has appealed to ex-servicemen to guide and motivate the youth to prepare for a life in the defence forces, thus contributing to the cause of nation-building.



Addressing an ex-servicemen rally at Rupa in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on Saturday, the governor encouraged the younger generation from veteran families to proudly follow in the footsteps of their forebears by joining the armed forces.

He praised the remarkable legacy of discipline, patriotism, and commitment that continues to be passed down through generations in these proud families, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment to the well-being of veterans, he said the people stand with them, not just in words, but in spirit and in action.



Your legacy strengthens the very foundation of our great nation and continues to inspire every generation, he said.

Expressing deep respect and gratitude to the veterans, Veer Naris, officers of the Rajya Sainik Board and the proud families of ex-servicemen, Parnaik described them as the living embodiment of India’s spirit of sacrifice and patriotism.



Acknowledging the immense contribution of ex-servicemen in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, he praised their unwavering discipline, unmatched courage, and the noble way in which many continue to serve their communities even after retirement.



Praising the Veer Naris, the governor said that their strength and dignity, in the face of the supreme sacrifices made by their loved ones, are a source of inspiration for the entire nation.

Underscoring the importance of welfare and support systems, he urged all ex-servicemen to stay informed and actively avail themselves of the various schemes initiated by the Ministry of Defence, such as pension support, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), resettlement and skill development programmes, and educational assistance for their children.

The governor directed the Director of Rajya Sainik Board to ensure that Veer Naris are extended every possible care and assistance and that the children of our brave martyrs are supported to complete their education with honour and dignity.

Gajraj Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, Ball of Fire Division GOC Maj Gen KS Grewal, Rajya Sainik Board director and also secretary Air Commodore RD Mosabi (Retd), senior military officers, veterans and Veer Naris from Tawang and West Kameng attended the rally. (PTI)