29.4 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
type here...

Arunachal Guv appeals to ex-servicemen to motivate youth to prepare for defence forces

‘Your legacy strengthens the very foundation of our great nation and continues to inspire every generation’

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, June 15: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) has appealed to ex-servicemen to guide and motivate the youth to prepare for a life in the defence forces, thus contributing to the cause of nation-building.


Addressing an ex-servicemen rally at Rupa in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on Saturday, the governor encouraged the younger generation from veteran families to proudly follow in the footsteps of their forebears by joining the armed forces.

- Advertisement -


He praised the remarkable legacy of discipline, patriotism, and commitment that continues to be passed down through generations in these proud families, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.
Reaffirming the unwavering commitment to the well-being of veterans, he said the people stand with them, not just in words, but in spirit and in action.

Related Posts:


Your legacy strengthens the very foundation of our great nation and continues to inspire every generation, he said.
Expressing deep respect and gratitude to the veterans, Veer Naris, officers of the Rajya Sainik Board and the proud families of ex-servicemen, Parnaik described them as the living embodiment of India’s spirit of sacrifice and patriotism.


Acknowledging the immense contribution of ex-servicemen in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, he praised their unwavering discipline, unmatched courage, and the noble way in which many continue to serve their communities even after retirement.


Praising the Veer Naris, the governor said that their strength and dignity, in the face of the supreme sacrifices made by their loved ones, are a source of inspiration for the entire nation.
Underscoring the importance of welfare and support systems, he urged all ex-servicemen to stay informed and actively avail themselves of the various schemes initiated by the Ministry of Defence, such as pension support, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), resettlement and skill development programmes, and educational assistance for their children.
The governor directed the Director of Rajya Sainik Board to ensure that Veer Naris are extended every possible care and assistance and that the children of our brave martyrs are supported to complete their education with honour and dignity.

- Advertisement -


Gajraj Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, Ball of Fire Division GOC Maj Gen KS Grewal, Rajya Sainik Board director and also secretary Air Commodore RD Mosabi (Retd), senior military officers, veterans and Veer Naris from Tawang and West Kameng attended the rally. (PTI)

8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Guwahati; Authorities Urge Caution

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape