DC East Siang stresses strict SOPs, skill-based rehab in Anti-Drug Drive

HT Bureau

PASIGHAT, Aug 27: Deputy Commissioner of East Siang, Sonalika Jiwani, on Wednesday reiterated the district administration’s firm resolve to ensure strict implementation and monitoring of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across the district.

Addressing the 12th meeting of the National Committee on Reforms in Drug Abuse (NCORD) held at the DC’s Conference Hall here, she called upon NGOs, community-based organisations (CBOs), and civil society at large to shoulder collective responsibility in safeguarding the future of the youth by actively engaging in the fight against substance abuse, according to an official statement..

Jiwani underlined that rehabilitation and recovery processes must go beyond detoxification to ensure long-term reintegration of affected individuals into society.

“The onus of building a better future for our youth lies not just with the administration but with each one of us,” she said, stressing that NGOs and community groups have a pivotal role to play in complementing government initiatives.

The DC also made it clear that all de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the district must mandatorily follow the SOPs laid down by the state government, warning that failure to comply will attract strict action.

She directed the in-charges of these centres, many of whom were present at the meeting, to ensure full adherence to regulatory norms.

The district administration, she added, is committed to enforcing these rules through regular inspections and monitoring of facilities.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the emphasis on incorporating skill development programmes into rehabilitation strategies.

Jiwani urged the Department of Skill Development and NGOs to work hand in hand to provide vocational training for recovered individuals.

She said vocational courses would enable them to become self-reliant and open up avenues for both self-employment and wage employment, thereby reducing the chances of relapse.

To strengthen this approach, she directed the Skill Development Department to prepare IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) materials on available trades and courses and to ensure their wide dissemination through social media, print, and electronic platforms.

This, she said, would motivate youth and their families to take advantage of skill development schemes as part of the recovery process.

The NCORD meeting, convened by East Siang Police, also conducted a detailed review of the ongoing initiatives and enforcement measures being taken in the district.

Among the major points discussed were the activities of the Voice Against Drug Abuse (VADA) Clubs, a flagship awareness campaign of East Siang Police that seeks to reach schools, colleges, and youth groups with anti-drug messages.

The meeting reviewed the progress of these outreach programmes, noting their impact in spreading awareness among students and young people.

Other measures discussed included the prohibition of drinking in public places, enhanced enforcement and patrolling in vulnerable pockets, and joint inspections of suspected illegal liquor outlets.

Officials also highlighted coordinated drives to identify vulnerable areas, conduct surprise checks, and crack down on networks supplying drugs and illicit alcohol.

The meeting was attended by a wide cross-section of stakeholders, reflecting the administration’s multi-pronged approach to tackling the problem. Senior officers present included SP Pankaj Lamba, SDPO Dr Akansha Milind Tamgadge, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, Dy SP Ayub Boko, Joint DHS (T&R) Dr T Tali, and DMO Dr. Yagling Perme.

Superintendent of Tax and Excise Kangong Dai, officers from the Department of Industries, and police station in-charges were also present.

Importantly, the gathering also saw participation from representatives of community-based organisations and anti-drug groups such as the Anti-Drug Warriors, WASE, and ABAK (ESDU).

In-charges of de-addiction centres from across the district were part of the deliberations, ensuring that those directly responsible for rehabilitation services were included in the dialogue.

Officials agreed that collaboration among government departments, enforcement agencies, NGOs, and community organisations is essential in countering the drug menace, which has emerged as a serious social challenge.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthen monitoring of de-addiction centres, expand skill-based rehabilitation, intensify awareness programmes, and enforce stricter measures to curb illegal drug and alcohol trade in the district.