East Siang DC stresses inter-departmental coordination for holistic development

HT Correspondent

PASIGHAT, June 27: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani has underscored the importance of inter-departmental coordination and a sustainable approach in the implementation of government projects and infrastructure to achieve the district’s overall development goals.

According to an official statement, the DC made these remarks while chairing her first monthly District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting at the DC Conference Hall in Pasighat.

Presiding over the meeting, Jiwani directed all government departments to prepare and chart out clear action plans aligned with their respective development responsibilities.

She further instructed departments, especially those involved in delivering essential public services, to integrate their operations with the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) of Smart City Pasighat.

This integration is aimed at improving the delivery of citizen-centric services through a unified digital platform.

Highlighting the need for economic empowerment of the farming community in East Siang, the Deputy Commissioner called for proactive steps to create effective market linkages for the agricultural produce of local farmers.

She emphasised that ensuring viable market access would play a crucial role in improving the livelihood of farmers across the district.

During the review of centrally sponsored projects, Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s flagship schemes, and various state plan programmes, Jiwani reiterated the need for maintaining the highest quality standards in the execution of infrastructure projects.

She also stressed the importance of adhering strictly to target timelines for the successful and timely implementation of welfare and beneficiary-oriented schemes.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo, Nancy Yirang, District Planning Officer and Nodal Officer, along with heads of departments and other senior officials.

The deliberations focused on aligning departmental activities with the broader vision of sustainable and inclusive development in East Siang.