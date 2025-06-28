29.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 28, 2025
type here...

East Siang DC stresses inter-departmental coordination for holistic development

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

PASIGHAT, June 27: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani has underscored the importance of inter-departmental coordination and a sustainable approach in the implementation of government projects and infrastructure to achieve the district’s overall development goals.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the DC made these remarks while chairing her first monthly District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting at the DC Conference Hall in Pasighat.

Related Posts:

Presiding over the meeting, Jiwani directed all government departments to prepare and chart out clear action plans aligned with their respective development responsibilities.

She further instructed departments, especially those involved in delivering essential public services, to integrate their operations with the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) of Smart City Pasighat.

This integration is aimed at improving the delivery of citizen-centric services through a unified digital platform.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the need for economic empowerment of the farming community in East Siang, the Deputy Commissioner called for proactive steps to create effective market linkages for the agricultural produce of local farmers.

She emphasised that ensuring viable market access would play a crucial role in improving the livelihood of farmers across the district.

During the review of centrally sponsored projects, Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s flagship schemes, and various state plan programmes, Jiwani reiterated the need for maintaining the highest quality standards in the execution of infrastructure projects.

She also stressed the importance of adhering strictly to target timelines for the successful and timely implementation of welfare and beneficiary-oriented schemes.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo, Nancy Yirang, District Planning Officer and Nodal Officer, along with heads of departments and other senior officials.

The deliberations focused on aligning departmental activities with the broader vision of sustainable and inclusive development in East Siang.

10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4