Sunday, September 7, 2025
Govt to organise ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong to promote tourism: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Sept 6: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced the launch of a five-day ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong in Anjaw district, the easternmost village of India.

Khandu, in a post on X said, “Landed in Walong, Anjaw district, and will be heading towards Dong, the place where the first sun ray touches Indian soil.”

The chief minister said the festival will be held from December 29 to January 2, offering visitors a unique opportunity to welcome the first dawn of the New Year in the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’.

“To boost tourism and create new opportunities for adventurers and nature lovers, I am delighted to announce that from this year onwards we will be hosting a 5-day ‘Sun Rise Festival at Dong,” Khandu said in the post.

Highlighting the natural and cultural richness of the region, Khandu invited people from across the country to experience the breathtaking landscape of Anjaw.

“Come, witness the first dawn of the New Year in the Land of the Rising Sun!” he added.

Officials in the state tourism department said the festival is expected to feature local cultural performances, adventure activities, eco-tourism events, and community participation to showcase Anjaw’s pristine environment and traditions.

Situated at an altitude of about 1,240 meters, Dong village lies at the tri-junction of India, China, and Myanmar. It is the first place in the country to receive the sun’s rays every morning, making it a symbolic and picturesque attraction for tourists, trekkers, and researchers alike.

In recent years, the state government has made efforts to improve connectivity to this remote area to tap its tourism potential.

The initiative is seen as a major step towards placing Dong on the country’s tourism map and strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s position as a destination for adventure and nature-based tourism, officials added. (PTI)

