High-level central team visits FTI Arunachal amid student strike

NAMSAI, May 25: A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, led by Joint Secretary (Films), Shri Ajay Nagabhushan MN, visited the Film and Television Institute (FTI), Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday amidst an ongoing student strike that has persisted for over a week.

The visit marks a significant step towards resolving the issues that have prompted the students’ protest. The Joint Secretary held a series of in-depth meetings with all stakeholders — including students, faculty members, institute officers, and administrative staff — in an effort to address grievances and expedite institutional development.

Focus on Resolution and Institutional Growth

Speaking to media during his visit, Shri Ajay Nagabhushan emphasized the national significance of the institute.

“FTI Arunachal Pradesh is the third premier film institute in the country after FTII Pune and SRFTI Kolkata. It represents the future of filmmaking and technological advancement in India. We are committed to building it into a centre of excellence,” he stated.

He assured that the Government of India is actively working to upgrade the infrastructure and academic ecosystem of the institute.

“Just like FTII and SRFTI, we are exploring the possibility of granting FTI Arunachal more autonomy, which would allow for academic innovation and excellence. The project is being monitored at the Director General and Ministry level to ensure timely completion,” the Joint Secretary added.

Interaction with Students

The Joint Secretary engaged directly with the students over two days, listening to their concerns and discussing academic and infrastructural challenges.

“The students have shown remarkable discipline and sincerity. They are eager to resume classes, and we are equally committed to creating an environment conducive to quality education and creative growth,” he said.

Deadlines for Key Infrastructure

In a major development, the CRT building, which will house classrooms, theatres, and performance labs, is scheduled to be handed over by May 31, 2025. The Girls’ Hostel is expected to be completed and ready for use by June 15, 2025.

Appreciation for State Support

Shri Nagabhushan extended his gratitude to various departments of the State Government, including the Department of IPR, Papum Pare District Administration, Power Department, PHED, and other agencies for their coordinated efforts in supporting the development of the institute.

“This project’s success depends on collaboration, and I appreciate the state’s proactive role in ensuring FTI Arunachal emerges as one of the country’s best institutions,” he concluded.

Way Forward

Directions have been issued to all stakeholders to commence preparations for the upcoming semester immediately. The central ministry has assured continued monitoring and support to ensure that academic activities resume without further delay.