Tuesday, September 2, 2025
GUPS Kharteng celebrates Golden Jubilee, marks 50 years of educational service

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KHARTENG, Sept 1: Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Kharteng, celebrated its Golden Jubilee on Monday, completing 50 years since its inception in 1975.

According to an official statement, the day-long programme was marked by cultural performances, alumni interactions, and tributes highlighting the school’s role in shaping education in the region.

Welcoming the gathering, Head Master Pam Dorjee recalled the rich legacy of the institution.

As per school records, the school was originally established on September 1, 1975, as the Inter Village School, Kharteng.

Over the decades, it gradually evolved into a key centre of learning, providing education to several generations of students in the area.

The jubilee celebration was graced by Circle Officer of Lungla, Ama Nungnu Mara, as the chief guest.

Deputy Director of School Education, Tawang, Hrider Phuntsok attended as the guest of honour, while Director of Jhamtsel Gyatsel Children’s Community, Lobsang Phuntso, joined as the special guest.

All three dignitaries lauded the contribution of GUPS Kharteng in nurturing young minds and building a foundation for future leaders.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from alumni who shared fond memories of their student life and acknowledged the school’s role in shaping their personal and professional growth.

Their reflections underscored the lasting impact of the institution on successive batches of learners.

The cultural segment of the programme featured traditional dances, songs, and performances by students, showcasing the talent and vibrancy of the school community.

The lively presentations added colour and energy to the historic occasion, symbolising the unity of past and present generations.

Delivering the vote of thanks, District Art and Cultural Officer, Tawang, Sonam Tsering—himself an alumnus of GUPS Kharteng—expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, participants, and the community for their wholehearted support.

He said the Golden Jubilee was not only a celebration of the school’s achievements but also a reminder of its responsibility to continue providing quality education in the years to come.

According to the official statement, the Golden Jubilee marked both a milestone and a reaffirmation of GUPS Kharteng’s enduring commitment to serve as a pillar of education for the region, with the promise of carrying forward its legacy into the future.

