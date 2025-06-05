27.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Governor urges BRO for coordinated response to monsoon disruptions in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, June 4: With heavy monsoon rains severely impacting road connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday urged the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure smooth and safe vehicular movement, particularly in vulnerable and remote regions.

Expressing concern over reports of several villages being cut off due to landslides and waterlogging, the governor stressed the need for heightened preparedness, according to an official statement.

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh remained grim on Wednesday with incessant rain causing fresh landslides and inundation across the state and affecting over 3,000 people in 23 districts, officials said.

At least 12 people have lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by monsoon rain this year, while search operations are underway for two missing persons, a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

With more heavy rainfall forecast in the coming days, Parnaik asked the BRO to stay on high alert and work closely with district administrations to promptly clear blockages and maintain critical road links.

During a meeting at Raj Bhavan, BRO officers assured the governor that men and machinery have been proactively deployed in landslide-prone and critical areas, the statement said.

Parnaik also called on all district administrations to remain vigilant, particularly in areas prone to landslides and flash floods.

He advised timely precautionary measures, such as issuing alerts and relocating residents when needed, to protect lives and property.

The governor stressed the need for fully equipped rescue and relief teams to be positioned at district, sub-divisional and circle levels.

These teams, he said, must be capable of swift response to any natural calamity triggered by ongoing weather conditions.

Parnaik commended the Indian Air Force, Assam Rifles, state police, and district authorities for their coordinated rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

The governor affirmed that the government is taking all steps to address the challenges posed by the monsoon and to ensure the safety and well-being of the people. (PTI)

