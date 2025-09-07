Mini Secretariat inaugurated at Damin

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 6: The long-awaited Mini Secretariat at Damin in Kurung Kumey district was inaugurated on Saturday in a special ceremony attended by political leaders, government officials, and members of the community.

The event was led by local MLA and PHED minister’s advisor, Pani Taram, who reiterated his unwavering commitment to the development of the 21st Koloriang Assembly constituency and the district as a whole, according to an official statement.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, MLA Pani Taram expressed his determination to work tirelessly for the all-round development of the constituency.

“I have been making my best efforts for the development of the 21st Koloriang Assembly constituency in particular and Kurung Kumey in general. Whatever is possible, I will dedicate my efforts to bringing progress across all sectors, including connectivity and public welfare,” he said.

Describing the inauguration as a landmark occasion, Taram stated, “Today is a special day for the people of Damin. The Mini Secretariat has been constructed under the RIDF scheme (2022–23) with an allocation of ₹100.00 crores by M/s Siang Associates, with the PWD Sangram Division serving as the executing agency.”

He highlighted the significance of the project in fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local population.

The MLA also noted that the inauguration coincided with a historic first for the region, as a high-level review meeting of district development matters was conducted at the Damin subdivision office.

“It is a matter of pride that we have been able to convene a review meeting with all departments, where several issues related to developmental priorities were discussed. This is the first time in the history of the Damin subdivision that such a comprehensive meeting, attended by almost all Heads of Departments and Zilla Parishad members, was held here,” he remarked.

Thanking the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu for supporting the initiative, MLA Taram called the day a “Red-Letter Day” for the people of the subdivision.

He pointed out that the inauguration would eliminate the need for residents to travel to the district headquarters at Koloriang for documentation and other official matters.

“This is a great achievement, and I would like to congratulate the people of Damin circle for realizing this milestone,” he added.

The MLA also urged all government departments to work sincerely and be punctual in delivering public services.

He extended his best wishes to the staff of the newly inaugurated Mini Secretariat and to the residents of Damin subdivision, emphasizing that the facility would strengthen governance and service delivery at the grassroots level.

The ceremony was graced by Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner, Cheechung Chukhu, and the Deputy Chairperson of the Zilla Parishad, both of whom addressed the gathering and lauded the development initiative.

The event saw the presence of nearly all Zilla Parishad members, Heads of Departments, and representatives from local governance bodies, along with a large turnout of common residents of Damin subdivision.

Following the formal inauguration, a plantation drive was conducted at the newly established ADC office premises as part of the “EK-PED-MA-KE-NAM” campaign.

Led by the MLA, DC, ZP Chairperson, Zilla Parishad members, Divisional Forest Officer, and others, the drive saw the planting of approximately twenty ornamental and avenue trees, further marking the event with an environmental commitment.

The establishment of the Mini Secretariat at Damin is expected to enhance administrative efficiency, improve service delivery, and bring governance closer to the people, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive development and local empowerment.