Music has no barrier; it unites and uplifts society: Pani Taram

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: Music knows no boundaries—it transcends language, culture, and time. It can unite people, promote unity, integrity, communal harmony, and brotherhood. These were the words of Pani Taram, Advisor to the PHED Minister and MLA of Koloriang, as he addressed the official launch ceremony of the Nyishi video album “Nag Anya Sam” at a city hotel in Itanagar.

The album, directed by Bengia Morto and sung by Bengia Tabb and Bengia Rimum, was launched in the presence of a large gathering of people from the music, culture, and film fraternity.

Taram emphasized the transformative power of music and art in society. “Music can change ideas through its voice. Artists play a vital role in shaping society in artistic ways. In today’s world, music holds immense power,” he said. He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted traditional values, calling for professionalization of the art and music industry in the state.

“Artists and cultural practitioners are putting in their best efforts, but they need support. With proper encouragement, music and art can not only preserve our culture but also become a means of livelihood and economic sustainability for artists,” he added. Taram assured continued support for the artist community and reiterated his commitment to the promotion of the state’s art, culture, music, and traditions.

Legendary singer Taba Yall Nabam, who was the guest of honour at the event, expressed happiness at the growing number of artists in the state. “It is encouraging to see so many artists creating video and audio albums. Once the proposed film institute becomes operational, it will further empower them,” she said.

She urged every citizen to support artists engaged in preserving and promoting the rich traditions, language, and dialects of Arunachal Pradesh. “Our tradition is our identity. Let’s help those who are engaged in this noble cause to preserve, protect, and promote our cultural heritage,” she said.

Veteran singer and cultural leader Bengia Tabb, who has spent 45 years in the music industry, shared his experience during the event. “I have produced several audio albums and performed in countless programs, but this is my first video album. It portrays a touching story of love and affection between a husband and wife, overcoming challenges,” he said. Tabb expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from the audience, many of whom are fellow artists, and expressed hope that the video and its message will be appreciated.