NE scientists, tribal farmers urge Centre to include mithun under National Livestock Mission

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: Scientists and tribal farmers from the Northeast have jointly urged the central government to include mithun (Bos frontalis), a semi-domesticated bovine species native to the region, under key central sector schemes such as the National Livestock Mission (NLM).

They say the move is vital for the sustainable development of mithun farming and to arrest the species’ declining population.

In a recent letter to Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Alka Upadhyaya, Director of ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), Nagaland, Dr S Girish Patil, stressed that despite Mithun’s ecological, economic and cultural importance in the region, the animal continues to remain excluded from the ambit of central livestock development schemes.

The ICAR-NRCM is a premier institution under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

India currently has 3.9 lakh mithun, according to the 2019 livestock census, with 95 per cent of the global population found within the country.

Arunachal Pradesh alone accounts for 91 per cent of India’s mithun count.

The animal is deeply integrated into the lives of tribal communities in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and, more recently, parts of Assam.

It is not only a source of high-quality meat and milk, but also plays a key role in the food security and socio-cultural fabric of the region.

Mithun is the state animal of both Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Patil noted that despite these factors, mithun remains outside the framework of the National Livestock Mission.

He pointed out that its inclusion would help drive focused research on breeding, feeding, health, and value addition, while also creating livelihood opportunities for farmers operating in challenging and remote geographies.

He added that ICAR-NRCM is ready to provide the necessary documentation and support required for the animal’s inclusion in the scheme.

Supporting this institutional appeal, the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation from Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh also raised the issue, calling for the intervention of Arunachal MPs Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao.

Federation chairman Tadang Tamut expressed concern that the mithun population is shrinking due to indiscriminate slaughter and unscientific farming practices.

He argued that exclusion from central schemes has left mithun farmers without access to scientific infrastructure, financial support, and sustainable management tools.

Tamut emphasised that mithun is more than just a livestock animal, it represents cultural pride and is a lifeline for thousands of tribal families.

He said including mithun in schemes like the NLM would not only encourage scientific rearing and conservation, but also increase its market value, thereby improving tribal incomes and boosting rural economies in the northeast.

He also pointed out that the significance of mithun has already been recognised at national and international levels.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) notified mithun as a food animal with effect from September 1, 2024.

It has also been listed in the domestic animal diversity information system (DAD-IS) maintained by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome. (PTI)