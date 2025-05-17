Home Arunachal Pradesh Nich Welfare Society condoles the untimely demise of youth leader Nich Teni

Nich Welfare Society condoles the untimely demise of youth leader Nich Teni

By
The Hills Times
-

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: The Nich Welfare Society (NWS) has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of youth leader Nich Teni, who passed away on May 13. He was laid to rest at his residence in Dikrong Colony, Nirjuli, amidst a large gathering of mourners from all walks of life.

The last rites ceremony saw the presence of many prominent individuals, including former Chairman (Science & Technology) Nich Doni, NWS President Nich Raja, Vice President Nich Bapu, along with several community leaders, social workers, family members, relatives, and friends of the late leader.

Related Posts:

Late Nich Teni, son of Late Nich Taj, is survived by his wife and two sons. The NWS in its condolence message described him as a dedicated youth leader whose contributions to the community will be fondly remembered.

10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India

RELATED ARTICLES

© Copyright 2022-23. All Rights Reserved Under The Hills Times
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India