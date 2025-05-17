Nich Welfare Society condoles the untimely demise of youth leader Nich Teni

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: The Nich Welfare Society (NWS) has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of youth leader Nich Teni, who passed away on May 13. He was laid to rest at his residence in Dikrong Colony, Nirjuli, amidst a large gathering of mourners from all walks of life.

The last rites ceremony saw the presence of many prominent individuals, including former Chairman (Science & Technology) Nich Doni, NWS President Nich Raja, Vice President Nich Bapu, along with several community leaders, social workers, family members, relatives, and friends of the late leader.

Late Nich Teni, son of Late Nich Taj, is survived by his wife and two sons. The NWS in its condolence message described him as a dedicated youth leader whose contributions to the community will be fondly remembered.