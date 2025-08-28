Workshop on mineral potential held in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: A workshop on “Mineral Potential in Arunachal Pradesh: A Way Forward” was successfully conducted by the Department of Geology and Mining (DGM), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

According to an official statement, the event was held on August 27 in hybrid mode from the conference hall of GSI Arunachal Pradesh and was attended by participants from central government departments, state government agencies, and Notified Private Exploration Agencies (NPEAs).

It was organised as a follow-up to the outcome of the 2nd North East Mining Minister’s Conclave held in Guwahati in June this year.

The workshop was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Rajeeva Roy, Deputy Director General, GSI Arunachal Pradesh; Pee Lee Ete, IFS, DIGF (Central), Regional Office Shillong and in-charge Sub-Office, Guwahati, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India; in the presence of Suresh Chander, Director (TC) GSI, SU:AP; Parminder Singh Sethi, Director and Head of Office, GSI SU:AP; and Tasser Talar, Director, Department of Geology and Mining, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the statement, the workshop aimed to bring together potential stakeholders to explore and harness the mineral resources of Arunachal Pradesh.

The sessions included a series of presentations that highlighted the state’s rich geological landscape and mineral potential, along with technical insights on the National Geo-Data Repository (NGDR) portal, facilities provided by the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) in New Delhi, and emerging opportunities in the mining sector.

Officials noted that the workshop provided a platform for meaningful interaction between policymakers, technical experts, and private stakeholders.

An open discussion session was held to address queries raised by participants, fostering an exchange of ideas on sustainable exploration and future strategies for mineral development in the state.

The official statement also underlined that Arunachal Pradesh has been listed prominently on the mineral map of India.

In 2024, four mineral blocks from the state were successfully auctioned, marking a significant step forward in resource utilisation and industrial development.

The Department of Geology and Mining emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh holds vast untapped mineral wealth, and initiatives such as this workshop are intended to encourage investment, promote scientific exploration, and ensure that resource development aligns with environmental and regulatory frameworks.

The day-long event concluded with consensus among stakeholders to continue collaborative efforts in developing Arunachal Pradesh’s mining sector in a structured and sustainable manner.