12-year-old suicide: Guwahati Police probe potential love angle into the tragic incident

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 28: A tragic incident has unfolded in Guwahati’s Shantipur locality where a 12-year-old girl allegedly ended her life by jumping from the second storey of an apartment on Ashram Road on Wednesday.

The girl, a class eight student at Kaliram Baruah Girls’ High School in Bharalumukh, was hurriedly taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). Unfortunately, she was declared dead by the medical staff on duty.

The city police have not yet confirmed the exact cause behind the alleged suicide. However, they are not ruling out a possible romantic involvement in the case. Investigations are ongoing.

