127th birth anniversary of Sarsing Teron observed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 7: The 127th birthday anniversary of Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe), the founding president of Karbi Adorbar, an organisation that spearheaded the creation of the then United Mikir and North Cachar hills district now known as Karbi Anglong district was observed here at Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) at Langkung Habe Auditorium.

The celebration was organised by the Art and Culture department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Participating in observation as chief guest was executive member (EM), KAAC, Ritesh Enghi along with other dignitaries including Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) president, Humsing and general secretary, Sunil Tokbi; Ratul Teron, family member of late Teron; renowned film artist Rajiv Kro; president, Karbi Film Society, Dilip Bey; Karbi Lammet Amei president, Liladhar Teron and general secretary and imminent writers Hang Miji Hanse and Sar’et Hanse.

Spot painting and drawing competition on the portrait of late Sarsing Teron was conducted for children at Arboretum cum craft centre here. All together 54 students participated in the competition from schools around Diphu town.

Prizes were given away to the winners. 1st prize was bagged by Sarkangjang Teron, class VII of Badan Memorial Higher Secondary School Dish; 2nd prize bagged by Alir Singnarpi, Class VI of Badan Memorial Higher Secondary School, Dish and 3rd prize was bagged by Jeamne Singh Class VI of Bandan Memorial Higher Secondary School. Consolation prizes were also given to Grangjyoti Pator Class VII of Atur Kimi Academy and Andrea Ronghangpi Class VII of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School Diphu. Prizes were given away by Joint Secretary, KAAC, Nirupama Timungpi and renowned artist (fine arts) Deben Timung.

