69th Death Anniversary Of First CEM Khorsing Terang  Observed In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 28: In a solemn ceremony at a memorial park near KAAC chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Rohang’s residence on Tuesday, the council observed the 69th death anniversary of the first CEM Khorsing Terang.

In the all religions prayer meeting religious leaders of different religions like Christian, Sikh, Hindu, Islam, Karbi traditional belief, Lokhimon sect and Karbi Bhaktitom Trust read out their holy scriptures and offered prayers for the soul of late Terang.

All Tiwa Students Union of Karbi Anglong District Committee (ATSU-KADC) also observed the 69th death anniversary of late Terang at Tiwa Cultural Bhawan.

Executive member (EM), KAAC for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, D Uphing Maslai and general secretary, Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA), Karbi literary body Joysing Tokbi led the observation by offering rich floral tribute and lighting of earthen lamps infront of the portrait of late Terang.

Maslai in his speech said there is reason to remember late Terang as he was the first leader to think of Lalungs (Tiwas) and Karbis to live together in one Autonomous hill district.

“Terang was the first chief executive member of the erstwhile Mikir Hills Autonomous District Council (now Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council) on June 23, 1952. As per the Reformation of the Government of India Act 1935, the first election to the Assam Legislative Assembly was held. Late Terang contested and won the election from Mikir Hills Tract seat. He was elected for three consecutive terms till 1952. He later joined the Tribal League,” the EM said.

He further said that Late Dhirsing Dewri from the Tiwa community was elected to the provincial Legislature in 1937 on the ticket of Tribal League.

“The demand for creation of Mikir Hills Autonomous District Council was raised by the late Semson Sing Engti and other Karbi leaders. The decision for formation of the then Mikir Hills Autonomous District Council was announced by the government on November 17, 1951,” he added.

Accordingly, a Boundary Commission was set up to do the survey and decide the boundaries of the proposed Mikir Hills Autonomous district. In that Boundary Commission late Terang was also one of the members. The chairman was Motiram Bora, he said.

Maslai also said that late Terang was the first person to think about the Lalungs (Tiwas) and Mikirs (Karbis) to live together. He (late Terang) proposed for United Mikir and Lalung Autonomous Hills District by covering upto Sonapur, where there are Mikirs and Lalungs resides. But unfortunately the MLA from Tiwa community Dhirsing Dewri did not agree to it. Dewri did not want Lalungs to be part of the Mikir hills district.

“In 1967 another Tiwa leader Indrosing Dewri emerged and was an elected member to the Karbi Anglong District Council. He convinced other Tiwa people and formed Lalung Dorbar to demand for Lalung Hills Autonomous District Council. He was the first Lalung (Tiwa) leader to have a positive mindset to work for the upliftment of Tiwa community,” the EM further stated.

Both late Terang and Dewri have thought for the betterment of Tiwa and Karbi community together. The death anniversaries of these two great leaders late Terang and Indrosing Dewri will be observed each year in their honour, Maslai said.

General secretary, Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) and Karbi literary body, Joysing Tokbi said Tiwas and Karbis have lived together, adding, “The Tiwas and Karbis living in the hill districts can understand each other. The Tiwa brother can speak and understand the Karbi language, while the Karbi brother can also properly speak and understand the Tiwa language. That much closeness is between Karbis and Tiwas”.

Tokbi also mentioned about the memorandum submitted by late Semson Sing Ingti to Sir Robert Niel Reid the then Governor of Assam in 1939 at Mohongdijua and to Sir Andrew Gourlay Clow, the British Colonial Administrator at Langka in 1942 demanding for a separate entity of administration for the Mikirs (Karbis).

Tokbi further mentioned about the loss of language among the Tiwas and Karbis living in other districts of Assam.

“Now the Tiwa language has been revived among the Tiwas living in the plains due to the effort of Tiwa Mathonlai Tokhra (TMT) Tisa literary body; Tiwa Cultural Society (TCS) and All Tiwa Student’s Union,” Tokbi added.

The programme was also attended by chairman, Hills People Cultural Forum (HPCF), Laichan Engleng and secretary general, Dhiraj Diphusa; president, KSA, Mirjeng Kro; secretary, TMT Jonardhan Masorong; president, TCS Kumud Mithi; president, ATSU,KADC, Rupak Mosorong and general secretary, Achyut Moserong.