15 miners feared trapped in mine

Coal mine tragedy in Dima Hasao district ** Rescue operations on

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: An unspecified number of workers were feared trapped inside a coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Monday, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.

The incident took place at the Assam Coal Quarry, situated in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso in the district.

According to employees of the quarry, there were around 15 workers inside the mine, though the authorities did not confirm the number.

“Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP and my colleague Kaushik Rai are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone’s safety,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

The army’s assistance has been sought in the rescue operation, he said.

“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts,” the CM said.

Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Jha told reporters that several labourers are feared trapped.

Eyewitness accounts and initial assessments suggest that the flooding occurred unexpectedly, leaving the workers unable to escape from the mine.

Rescue operations were launched immediately with teams consisting of local authorities, emergency responders and mining experts working to locate and free the trapped workers, the officials said. (PTI)

7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss

