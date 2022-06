HT Correspondent

KOILAMATI, June 29: A brick loaded dumper truck coming from Koilamati turned turtle after one of the tyres burst at Koilamati Arlong Chingkin at around 3 pm.

The bricks were to be dropped at Chokihola PHE office. The truck has no registration number. The owner of the truck belongs to Golaghat. The area falls under Chokihola Police Station. Three persons including the driver have sustained injuries in the incident and have been taken to Golaghat for treatment.