Police seize illegal bricks laden truck heading towards Shillong

HT Correspondent

BOKO, July 9: A massive illegal Bangla Bhatta bricks business has come to the light after a bricks laden truck got stuck in a village road at Pukhuripara village under Boko Revenue Circle on Saturday.

Villagers investigated the truck and they found that the truck was carrying Bangla bhatta bricks, which is illegal so they called Boko Police.

Barun Boro, villager said that smugglers used the road to transport bricks by trucks and now the road is totally damaged. “We warned the truck drivers not to use this road over the road capacity, but they ignored and pass by the road with overloaded items” added Boro.

The driver of the truck Isfakur Islam said the bricks would be unloaded at Shillong. “We don’t need any permit to carry the bricks, everything was settled by the owner Ashadul Haque from Balijhar village.” added Insakur.

It is to be mentioned that the Pollution Control Board of Assam has banned Bangla Bhatta Bricks kilns and its business. Despite the ban, smugglers continue the Bangla Bhatta Bricks business.

On the other hand the driver of the truck also confessed about the taxes to pass the checking in Meghalaya till Shillong. “After crossing the Jorabat, I have to pay Rs 800 in weighbridge and Rs 100 to Meghalaya Police. After that again I have to pay Meghalaya Police and Meghalaya transport officers Rs 1200 at Borapani”, said the truck driver.

“To pass the gates and to enter in Shillong before no entry we have to pay all this, after entering in Shillong, we have to pay Rs 200 to some union and almost Rs 2500 expenses after entering in Meghalaya.” Isfakur Islam said.

A villager of Balijhar village said that Ashadul Haque continues his illegal Bangla Bhatta Bricks business from the last many years and manages all the related government officers from before. “Ashadul Haque sells a piece of brick for 13-15 rupees in Shillong, whereas the same piece of brick he sold in Assam at rupees 3 to 5. ” said the anonymous villager.

Boko PS Officer in Charge Phanindra Nath said, “We have seized the vehicle and investigation is going on. We will register a case regarding this matter.”