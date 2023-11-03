23 C
3 ULFA-I cadres surrender before Assam Police

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 3: Two cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Palash Moran alias Gopal Asom and Montu Moran alias Letes Asom, have surrendered before the police in Tinsukia, Assam.

Palash surrendered at the Philobari Police Station on Thursday night, while Montu gave himself up at the Tinsukia district superintendent of police’s office on Friday.

Both are residents of Nalani village near Pengeri in Tinsukia, with Palash joining ULFA-I in 2013 and Montu in 2018.

They are currently being questioned at the Tinsukia SP’s office. In related news, another ULFA-I cadre, Ashique Ali alias Riyaz Asom, surrendered in Assam’s Sivasagar, with a ‘made in China’ explosive in his possession. He had joined the ULFA-I in April 2022.

