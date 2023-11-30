Assam: Four ULFA-I Cadres Lay Down Arms In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWHATI, Nov 29: A total of four United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres surrendered at the Assam Police Headquarters here in Guwahati on Wednesday, said an official statement.

As per the statement, the cadres surrendered in the presence of Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh.

The surrendered ULFA-I cadres were identified as Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom, Nayan Patmaut alias Bikram Axom, Montu Moran alias Latest Axom alias Kulang Moran and Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom.

“All the above four leader/cadres have been trained in warfare for 2/3 months at Taka, Myanmar and 779 camp Myanmar,” it claimed.

The statement further said that stated that the four cadres submitted two hand grenades and pistols.

It also informed that a total of 11 ULFA members have surrendered this year while 16 ULFA cadres have been arrested.

“In this year 2023 a total of 11 ULFA(I) cadres surrendered and deposited the following Arms and Ammunition. A total of 5 incidents have been committed by ULFA(I), where16 ULFA(I) cadres were arrested, 1 ULFA(I) cadre killed in police action,” the statement concluded.