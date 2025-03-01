19 C
Two ULFA(I) cadres surrender in Assam's Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 28: Two cadres of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) surrendered in Assam’s Margherita on Friday.

The two cadres, identified as Niku Asom and Nabojit Asom, had escaped from a training camp in Myanmar.

Tinsukia Police have taken the ULFA(I) cadres into custody.

According to reports, the two were part of the 779 General Headquarters (GHQ1) in Waktham, Myanmar. Nabojit Asom held the rank of SS Lieutenant, while Niku Asom was an SS Corporal.

The surrender of the two ULFA(I) cadres is seen as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to counter insurgency in the region.

SS Lieutenant Nabojit Asom is a resident of Bolaguri, Khumthai, in Golaghat district. He joined ULFA(I) in 2010 and received training at Taka Hku, Myanmar. SS Corporal Niku Asom hails from Meleng Lohkor, Teok in Jorhat district. He joined in 2020 and trained at the 779 camp in Myanmar.

Police and Army personnel recovered the following items from the possession of the two ULFA(I) cadres: 1 HK Rifle, 1 MQ Rifle, 1.32 Pistol, 3 HK Magazines, 3 MQ Magazines, 1 Grenade, 150 rounds of HK ammunition, 80 rounds of MQ ammunition, and 5 rounds of pistol ammunition.

It is worth mentioning that two other ULFA(I) cadres, identified as Ruben Munda alias Silbash Asom, a resident of Borhulung, Bordumsa, and Arunjoy Borah alias Ujjal Asom, of Tekeri village, Pengree, under Margherita police station, also escaped from the training camp in Myanmar. Both surrendered on February 25 and 27, respectively, and were brought to the Margherita police station by Army personnel. Tinsukia Police subsequently took them into custody.

