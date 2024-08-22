27 C
33rd Nepali Language Recognition Day celebrated

Biswanath District AGS commemorates the day with cultural events, speeches & certificate distribution

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 21: The 33rd Nepali Language Recognition Day was observed at the Shiva Mandir premises, Borbheti, Sootea, on Tuesday. The event was convened by the Biswanath District All Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS) in collaboration with the Borbheti branch of AGS.

The day-long program commenced with the hoisting of the institutional flag by Agni Bahadur Chetry, president of the branch committee, followed by a smriti tarpan offered by Narayan Acharya, secretary of the branch. This was followed by a plantation drive inaugurated by Ishwar Timsina, vice president.

The open session featured a chorus performed by local ladies and was chaired by Hari Prasad Sarma, president of the Biswanath District Assam Gorkha Sammelan. Birendra Adhikari delivered the welcome address. Dr Tilak Sarma, assistant professor at THB College, highlighted the Nepali language movement and its inclusion in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution on August 20, 1992.

The program was addressed by Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, assistant professor at THB College, and Anjan Baskota, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar, as guests of honour. Joy Sutar, secretary of the central committee of AGS, Arun Upadhyaya, retired professor of Biswanath College, Binod Khanal, eminent artist, and Prakash Khanal, secretary of the Biswanath District All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union also spoke on the occasion.

Local artists performed a series of cultural programs throughout the day. The proceedings of the open session were conducted by Hemanta Bhattarai of the Biswanath District Committee, AGS, and Rohini Koundinya, secretary in-charge of the Biswanath District AGS. A total of 120 Gorkha recommendation certificates were distributed to the aspirants.

Nepali language received constitutional recognition on August 20, 1992, and since then, August 20 has been observed as Language Recognition Day by the Gorkha community.

