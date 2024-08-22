Assam plants 3 cr saplings under Amrit Brikshya Andolan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: The people of Assam have planted a total of 3 crore saplings under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

- Advertisement -

This massive Jan Andolan, themed ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, was inspired by a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Following the successful plantation of over 1 crore saplings in 2023, the people of Assam have now collectively planted over 3 crore saplings under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0. This massive Jan Andolan, themed #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम, was inspired by a call from Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji, uniting the entire state with a singular vision—A Green Assam,” Sarma wrote on X.

It Is worth mentioning that in 2023, over 1 crore saplings were planted.