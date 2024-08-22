BTC chief launches ‘Bodoland Calling…’ book in Kokrajhar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: BTC chief Pramod Boro formally inaugurated the book ‘Bodoland Calling… A Journey Through Tradition, Heritage, and the Spirit of the Durand Cup’ at a ceremonial event held at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The book marks a significant milestone in documenting the rich cultural and natural heritage of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). It vividly portrays the breathtaking landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and unique wildlife found in the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of BTR. Additionally, it delves into the vibrant traditions and cultural practices that define the region, while capturing the exhilarating moments of the Kokrajhar leg of the 133rd Edition of the Durand Cup. This historic tournament, Asia’s oldest football event, is depicted as a unifying force that embodies the true spirit of sportsmanship.

During the inauguration, BTC chief Pramod Boro remarked, “This book not only celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship but also highlights the cultural richness of BTR, reflecting our region’s growing prominence in the world of sports.”

Edited by BTC principal secretary Akash Deep, BTC secretary Dithakananda Hazarika, RO cum council head of the Department of Information and Public Relations Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, and Sports CHD Swndwn Muchahary, the book features beautiful illustrations and photographs that capture the essence of BTR’s natural beauty and the vibrant energy of the Durand Cup.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries, including BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Kati Ram Boro, BTC executive member for Sports Daobaisa Boro, GOC of 21 Division General Vishal Singh, and Brigadier Akshay Chandran of the Indian Army, along with numerous officials and football enthusiasts from across BTR.