27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

BTC chief launches ‘Bodoland Calling…’ book in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: BTC chief Pramod Boro formally inaugurated the book ‘Bodoland Calling… A Journey Through Tradition, Heritage, and the Spirit of the Durand Cup’ at a ceremonial event held at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The book marks a significant milestone in documenting the rich cultural and natural heritage of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). It vividly portrays the breathtaking landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and unique wildlife found in the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of BTR. Additionally, it delves into the vibrant traditions and cultural practices that define the region, while capturing the exhilarating moments of the Kokrajhar leg of the 133rd Edition of the Durand Cup. This historic tournament, Asia’s oldest football event, is depicted as a unifying force that embodies the true spirit of sportsmanship.

During the inauguration, BTC chief Pramod Boro remarked, “This book not only celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship but also highlights the cultural richness of BTR, reflecting our region’s growing prominence in the world of sports.”

Edited by BTC principal secretary Akash Deep, BTC secretary Dithakananda Hazarika, RO cum council head of the Department of Information and Public Relations Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, and Sports CHD Swndwn Muchahary, the book features beautiful illustrations and photographs that capture the essence of BTR’s natural beauty and the vibrant energy of the Durand Cup.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries, including BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Kati Ram Boro, BTC executive member for Sports Daobaisa Boro, GOC of 21 Division General Vishal Singh, and Brigadier Akshay Chandran of the Indian Army, along with numerous officials and football enthusiasts from across BTR.

Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AR Rahman unveils ‘Le Musk’ soundtrack, says music is heartbeat of...

The Hills Times -
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India