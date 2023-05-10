3rd ST Morcha District Executive Meet held in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, May 9: Attending the 3rd ST Morcha District Executive Meet, the president of Bharatiya Janata ST Morcha, Shivnath Brahma as the chief guest said that the BJP has done a lot for the development of the tribals in the north-east. The BJP frontal organisation meeting was held in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Ghilani in West Karbi Anglong.

He said, “The BJP has opened schools in tribal areas. It has given importance to tribal language development and stressed on their culture. The BJP has provided jobs, roads in remote areas, provided drinking water, etc.”

Brahma asked the ST morcha leaders in West Karbi Anglong to take the task at hand and speed it up. He also informed that indigenous games/ tribal games will be soon organised at the state level in Guwahati. The social media in charge were asked to share the BJP’s initiatives on development.

The State ST Morcha treasurer, Longsing Tokbi and Prabhari of West Karbi Anglong said that there is no ‘Bongo Sena’ in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

He said, “We have not seen any activity of Bongo Sena here and it is a mere propaganda of All Party Hills Leaders Conference to create a vote bank in ST areas and nothing else. The party workers should work collectively and take the challenge at hand for the party in ST (H) areas.”

President of BJP WKADC Radip Ronghang; president Bharatiya Janata ST Morcha, West Karbi Anglong, Romen Pator; chairman Veterinary Development Board, Ditolal Hasnu; chairman of PHE Development Board, Jwell Tokbi and others attended the BJP frontal organisation meet.