BTR CEM Pramod Boro Pays Homage To Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 25: On the auspicious occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ‘Good Governance Day’ was celebrated with reverence and solemn tributes across the nation. The commemorative event took place at the Samadhi of Atal in Rajghat, New Delhi, where dignitaries from various quarters gathered to pay homage to the renowned statesman-poet.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony was graced by the presence of India’s Rashtrapati Draupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union ministers, all of whom paid their respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Among the attendees were chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, and Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, representing the BTR. They offered heartfelt tributes to the great leader amidst a significant assembly of dignitaries from various corners of the country.

In connection with the birth anniversary celebration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a prathana sabha (prayer meeting) was organised, extending invitations to all NDA partners, including UPPL and AGP parties from Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Assam state, respectively.

CEM Pramod Boro expressed his gratitude for being part of the Good Governance Day celebration on the auspicious occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

- Advertisement -

“Today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary & Good Governance Day, had the privilege of offering my humble tributes to the great statesman-poet, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, at the Samadhi of Atal Ji at Rajghat,” said CEM Pramod Boro.