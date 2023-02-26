4 Lane Express Highway Work On Harangajao-Balachera Section To Be Completed Soon: MP Rajdeep Roy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: The work on the Harangajao to Balachara four-lane road on the highway will be completed by May. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is taking progress reports on road work every month. At present, the work is going on properly, Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy made this statement when he came to inspect the highway work again on Friday morning.

MP Roy inspected the work of the 25 km road from Harangajao to Balachera. During the visit, Sushi Construction who was first assigned to the road work, sat for a closed-door meeting at the Balachera office of Infra Private Limited. The tripartite meeting was attended by MPs and other officials.

The officials of the construction company showed the progress of the work through the projector. During the visit, the facts discussed in the meeting were also checked.

Later, while speaking to the media, MP Rajdeep Roy stated that the construction of this highway was a dream project of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. MP Roy said that during the period of the previous government, the project was put on hold.

He also said that the construction work was delayed due to various difficulties but since the present government has come into power, the construction work has gained momentum after overcoming all the complications. The work was somewhat delayed by the terrible collapse of the hill during the last flood, but is now proceeding at full speed.

Dr Rajdeep Roy said that he will present the advantages and disadvantages seen during the visit in the next session of the Parliament.

On the day, the people of the area discussed with the MP about the damage to the betel plantations of the people of Durgachera Punji area as a result of the highway work. The affected people, led by local leader Agada Khasia, demanded compensation from the MP. MP Rajdeep Roy also held a meeting with them and promised to get compensation through negotiations.

In the discussion about the highway work, the issue of reducing the depth of the river due to the filling of soil in the Jatinga river during the construction of roads in various areas was also raised. The fear of mountain or highway collapse in the future was expressed in this discussion. Many have blamed recent floods and devastating highway landslides on the river’s shallow water.