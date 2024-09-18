48 Gutkha-Laden Trucks Seized in Guwahati Over Smuggling

HT Digital

September 18, Wednesday: In a major crackdown on illegal smuggling activities, authorities in Guwahati seized 48 trucks laden with gutkha, a banned tobacco product in Assam. The trucks were intercepted during a coordinated operation aimed at curbing the illicit trade of gutkha, which continues to flourish despite strict bans on its sale and distribution in the state.

The massive seizure was made in the city, following a tip-off regarding the illegal transport of gutkha to various locations. Law enforcement officials have been closely monitoring the movements of these trucks for several days before acting on the intelligence. The operation involved a joint effort by the Guwahati Police and other enforcement agencies to stop the spread of these illegal substances.

Authorities have arrested several individuals connected to the smuggling ring, and further investigations are underway to uncover the entire network involved. This is one of the largest gutkha seizures in recent times, and the action is seen as a significant step in curbing the growing menace of gutkha smuggling in the region.

Assam has imposed a ban on the sale, manufacture, and distribution of gutkha due to its harmful health effects. However, smuggling operations continue to undermine these efforts, making it difficult for authorities to enforce the ban effectively. With this latest crackdown, law enforcement agencies hope to send a strong message to those involved in the illegal trade.

The seized trucks and the contraband are currently under investigation, and further updates on the case are expected soon.