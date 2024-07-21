30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 21, 2024
5 Bangladeshi nationals spotted trying to enter Assam; police escort them back

AssamInternational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Sunday through the microblogging platform X that five Bangladeshi citizens were detected while trying to enter Assam at 3 AM on July 18.

Consequently, the Assam police acted swiftly to ensure that the individuals were safely returned without any trouble.

Sarma expressed immediate concerns regarding border security and the safety of students in light of the increasing violence in Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister on X stated, “5 Bangladeshi nationals were detected at the international border when they tried to enter Assam at 3 AM on 18th July. However, Assam police acted swiftly and pushed them back immediately.”

Earlier yesterday, Sarma urged assistance from the Centre to rescue students from Assam stuck in Bangladesh because of the unrest.

As per reports, within the last two days, over 400 students and tourists from India, Bhutan, and Nepal were safely brought back through Dawki on the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border.

Sarma also reached out to Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who provided assurance that the government is actively engaged in the process of evacuating students from Assam who are studying in medical colleges in Bangladesh.

