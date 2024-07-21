Morigaon Court sentences man to 20 years of imprisonment in POSCO case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 21: The Morigaon Police announced on Saturday that an accused individual has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the district court for the involvement in a POSCO case.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, Monjil Islam has been found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison under Section 6 of the POCSO Act for the Bhuragaon PS case no 39/2023 by Smt. M. A. Ahmed, the Additional Sessions Judge cum Special POCSO Judge in Morigaon.

The Morigaon Police on micro-blogging site X stated, “In connection with Bhuragaon PS case no 39/2023,the Accused person namely Monjil Islam has been convicted RI for 20 years U/S 6of POCSO Act. by Hon’ble Addl session Judge cum special POCSO Judge,Morigaon.”

In connection with Bhuragaon PS case no 39/2023,the Accused person namely Monjil Islam has been convicted RI for 20 years U/S 6of POCSO Act. by Hon’ble Addl session Judge cum special POCSO Judge,Morigaon@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @HardiSpeaks @d_mukherjee_IPS @DcMorigaon pic.twitter.com/mV2sZRVpsC — Morigaon Police (@MorigaonPolice) July 19, 2024

The court also instructed the district police to authorize and mandate the Superintendent of Morigaon to accept the convict into police custody at the jail specified in this warrant.

The court further ordered the Superintendent of Morigaon to carry out the aforementioned sentence in accordance with the law.

- Advertisement -

“This is to authorise and require you the said superintendent of Morigaon to receive the said convict into your custody in the said jail together with this warrant and there carry the aforesaid sentence into execution according to law”, the order read.