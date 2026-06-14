5 IAF personnel killed in crash at Jorhat airbase

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 13: Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, including two officers, were killed when an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

The co-pilot survived the crash with injuries and is undergoing treatment at a military hospital.

According to the IAF, the Russian-origin Antonov AN-32 aircraft, operated by the 43 Squadron, was carrying cargo and was on a routine operational sortie when the accident occurred at around 10 am during its landing approach at the Rowriah-based airbase.

The deceased personnel have been identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

Sources said six personnel were on board the aircraft.

- Advertisement -

The plane was reportedly scheduled to fly from Jorhat to the Chabua Air Force Station but sought to return shortly after take-off.

During landing, the aircraft allegedly lost control, skidded off the runway, crossed a parallel taxiway and broke into two sections before being engulfed in flames.

Rescue and emergency teams, including fire service personnel, rushed to the crash site and launched immediate response operations.

In a statement, the IAF said it deeply regretted the loss of its personnel and extended condolences to the bereaved families. “Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The Air Force has constituted a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the tragedy and paid tribute to the deceased air warriors.

He said their courage and service to the nation would always be remembered with pride and gratitude.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the deaths and said the loss of the five brave air warriors was deeply saddening.

He stated that the Assam Government was in touch with the concerned authorities and stood ready to provide all necessary support and assistance.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the personnel who lost their lives in the crash.

Residents living near the airbase reported hearing a loud explosion followed by thick plumes of smoke rising from the crash site.

The accident has once again brought attention to the ageing AN-32 fleet, which has served as the backbone of the IAF’s transport operations for decades, carrying personnel and supplies to some of the country’s most challenging terrains.

The IAF currently operates around 90 AN-32 aircraft, although plans are underway to replace the ageing fleet along with its IL-76 transport aircraft.

The crash also revives memories of previous AN-32 tragedies. In June 2009, an AN-32 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing all 13 persons on board.

Another AN-32 carrying 13 personnel disappeared after taking off from Jorhat in June 2019, with the wreckage later found in Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2016, an AN-32 with 29 personnel on board went missing over the Bay of Bengal, with its wreckage being located only in 2024.

Saturday’s crash is also the latest military aviation accident in Assam, coming months after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft crashed in Karbi Anglong district during a routine mission, killing both pilots on board. (With inputs from PTI)