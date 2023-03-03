565 Candidates To Appear From Demow HS School Examination Centre

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 2: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2023 will start from Friday all over the state. Preparation is completed in all the HSLC examination centres in Demow, Nitaipukhuri and Palengi. The Demow Higher Secondary School Examination Centre is the oldest centre in Demow. 565 candidates will appear in the HSLC Examination 2023 from the centre this year. Among 565 candidates, there are 250 male candidates and 315 female candidates. A total of 9 schools will sit for the HSLC Examination. In Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School Examination Centre, 355 candidates will appear in the HSLC Examination 2023, among this, 186 are male candidates and 169 are female candidates. A total of 9 schools will appear in the HSLC Examination in Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School Examination Centre.