56th Annual Convention of ABSU concludes

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 4: The 56th Annual Convention of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) concluded on Sunday with a three-day colourful program held at Hirimba Nwgwr, Telishal Playground in Golaghat district. During the delegate session of the convention, the student union resolved various issues regarding the upliftment and welfare of the students’ fraternities as the Bodo community, chaired by Abit Narzary, the speaker of the ABSU. More than 4000 delegates and observers from different district committees of the ABSU across the state participated in the convention’s delegate session.

- Advertisement -

The student union extended its sincere gratitude to the Union Government of India, Assam Government, and the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) & BKWAC for implementing half a dozen Memorandums of Settlement (MoS) of the Bodo Peace Accord. Further, the student union strongly urges the Government of India and Government of Assam for a time-bound speedy implementation of all the remaining clauses in letter and spirit, including the implementation of BTR Sixth Schedule amendment, inclusion of villages in BTR, delimitation of 54 seats, enhancement of power and function, BKWAC village notification, delimitation of 36 seats, ST Hill status of Boro-Kachari living in Karbi Anglong, withdrawal of cases of ex-NDFB, rehabilitation, and ex-gratia to martyr families.

The Mission Skill & Quality Education has been renamed the Quality Education Movement (QEM) for a massive campaign to safeguard Bodo medium education, increase enrollment, appoint sufficient teachers, provide quality education, career counseling, and preparation for competitive exams. ABSU demands bilingual textbooks in Bodo-English as per NEP 2020 in Bodo medium in 2024, provincialisation of Bodo medium schools as per the spirit of the BTR Accord-2020, TET appointment in single teacher and zero teacher schools of BTR and Assam in LP, UP, HS levels, the re-conduct of Gunotsav in Bodo schools, and creation of new posts in Bodo departments of various colleges & universities.

Further, a permanent orientation campus will be set up at Bodoland University Bodo Study Centre for civil service UPSC/APSC, medical & engineering, and other competitive exams for Bodo students. ABSU will continue a massive campaign through Bodofa Mission for a sustainable change on anti-social activities with zero tolerance against drugs and the complete eradication of drugs from society, stop gambling, alcohol, and anti-social activities, stop witch hunting, human trafficking, and child marriage.

Games & sports will include the continuation of the Under 13 football tournament at anchalik, district, and central levels. In culture, there will be a cultural showcase organised in metro cities of India and abroad, cultural workshops in various places of Assam and India. The house demands resolutions on land-related issues, protection of tribal belts and blocks from illegal encroachers and eviction as per the direction of Gauhati High Court, implementation of Forest Right Act, 2006, and entitlement of land rights to the tribal people living in forest areas, land rights to the indigenous tribal people through Basundhara and Bwiswmuthi.

- Advertisement -

The house resolved to form the ‘Bodoland Martyrs Trust’ as a support system for various activities and Bodoland Mother’s Association (a cell) to work on women-related issues. The session resolved to organise a training program targeting one lakh Bodo youth on empowering youth entrepreneurs for employment generation. The student union resolved that the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union will be held at Dotma, Kokrajhar District in 2025. The delegate session of the student union resolved to write a formal letter to the President of India and Governor of Assam for the release of former chairman of NDFB, Ranjan Daimary, and seven others, and 56 ex-NDFB cadres from jail.

The student union has resolved that for the interest of maintaining harmonious relationships with the Assam and Nagaland bordering area, sustaining peace and development of the region is appealing to all concerned.