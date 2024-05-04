26.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
5th Birboidima Tribal Cultural Conference to be held on May 9

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, May 3: The Bakaliaghat Udali Birboidima Tribal Cultural Conference will hold its 5th annual conference on May 9 with a three-day programme at 1 Udali Yuva Sangha compound.

The cultural conference aimed at fostering brotherhood, unity, peace and progress said Birboidima Cultural Conference secretary, Thanuram Nath.

On the first day of the conference the Birboidima Tribal Cultural Conference will be hoisted by its president, Bhadreswar Hazarika. Bodo, Karbi, Dimasa and Assamese flags will be hosted by Hari Narzari, Kamsing Hanse, Jatin Phonglosa and Prasen Rajbongshi respectively.

Later, tributes will be paid to the deceased members of the organisation. Birboidima Tribal Cultural Conference’s president Bhadreswar Hazarika will lead the open session. The meeting will be inaugurated by the Premananda Mosahari, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi. The main Speaker will be writer Saidul Islam. The souvenir will be inaugurated by teacher Sahinul Sultan.

The chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang is expected to attend as the chief guest and the guest of honour will be  Diphu MLA, Bidya Sing Engleng.

