Tepong Hanse, The Arleng Daily editor, passes away

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 26: Tepong Hanse, the editor and publisher of The Arleng Daily, a Karbi vernacular daily, passed away on Monday at around 2:30 AM at Diphu Medical College and Hospital following a prolonged illness.

- Advertisement -

Hanse was a pioneering figure in local journalism, being the first to publish a daily in Karbi. The Arleng Daily was launched on June 9, 2004, and has been published from Diphu.

His passing has been mourned by intellectuals, litterateurs, cultural bodies, social organisations, and the journalism community.

Throughout the morning, people from all walks of life visited Hanse’s residence in Rongnihang No 2 to pay their respects. Elected members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), MLAs, as well as presidents and secretaries of social organisations, intellectuals, well-wishers, and journalists attended to honor his memory.

Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of the KAAC, visited the residence to offer his condolences.

- Advertisement -

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of TP Hanse, the editor of The Arleng Daily. His contributions to local journalism and his steadfast commitment to the Karbi community will be profoundly missed. May his soul rest in peace,” Ronghang stated in his message.

Richard Tokbi, executive member (EM) of the KAAC, also expressed his sorrow, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of TP Hanse, Editor and owner of the premier Karbi daily The Arleng Daily, published from Diphu, Karbi Anglong.”

The District Press Club of Karbi Anglong (DPCKA) extended its condolences.

Rameswar Chauhan, editor and publisher of The Hills Times, a prominent English daily, visited Hanse’s residence to offer his respects and express grief with the bereaved family.

- Advertisement -

Chauhan reflected on Hanse’s impact, stating, “Hanse was one of my closest friends in the media fraternity. We frequently met in Diphu market to discuss media in Karbi Anglong. As the pioneer of The Arleng Daily, he gave a voice to the voiceless. His untimely passing is a significant loss to the media community of Karbi Anglong. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tepong Hanse was born on February 28, 1980, in Betkhal, Jiribam, Manipur. He was the eldest son of Bajong Hanse and Mary Teronpi and had two brothers, Mukur Hanse and Eliza, and two sisters, Kache Hansepi and Rebecca Hansepi.

Hanse completed his matriculation in 1996 from Ebenezer Academy, New Lamka, Manipur, and graduated in 1998 from Churachandpur Government College under Manipur University. He married Jeni Moi Tonsing Teronpi, a Paite woman from Manipur, on February 28, 2003. He is survived by two sons, Harsing Timothy Hanse and Atur Sang Hanse, and a daughter, Faith Serjir Hansepi.

The funeral service was held in the evening at Hanse’s residence. Church Elder Sundorsing Timung led the service, while Reuben Terang, Secretary of the Karbi Anglong Evangelical Baptist Convention (KAEBC), read Hanse’s life history. Hanse’s father, Bajong Hanse, also spoke about his son.

Pastor Manthing Hanse of the Bithilangso area delivered a short Bible message, and a condolence message from KAEBC was presented by executive secretary Rev. Jemson Bey.

Following the service, Hanse’s mortal remains were taken in a procession and laid to rest at Matipung burial ground.