78th Independence Day celebrated at Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 16: The district administration celebrated 78th Independence Day on Thursday in various parts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong along with rest of the nation.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang hoisted the tri-colour at Diphu Govt. Boys HS School playground.

The CEM also received the guard of honour and inspected the passing parade presented by Assam police, NCC cadets and school contingents participating of Diphu town.

In his Independence Day speech, CEM highlighted the various schemes implemented in the last eight years in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

CEM on his speech said, “The population of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong is now at 7,15,574 and out of this 1,46,548 individuals have received ration cards for free rice through Central government scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)”.

“In the last eight years the Land & Revenue department has distributed 56,15,066 land pattas to indigenous people for ensuring land rights. Diphu revenue circle has distributed 1,41,546 land pattas, Silonijan circle with 1, 24,403, Phuloni circle with 1,41, 403 and Dongkamukam circle with 1,56,051 land pattas have been distributed. In next three months those having five bighas land will get their pattas,” he added.

Notably he said, “Through the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karbi Anglong is witnessing a transformative phase with the spirit of progress and development”.

“During the last seven and eight years various development works have been implemented. Roads and infrastructure development has seen significant improvement connecting remote areas. Over the last eight years 2,199.36 km of roads have been constructed at the cost Rs 3,604.85 crore. In the health care sector we have made considerable advancement ensuring quality health service to the people. Seven model hospitals have been constructed at the cost of Rs 22.6 crore in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. Another 33 new medical sub-centres are coming up,” he further continued.

The CEM also addressed , “In eight years, KAAC has given job appointments against 11,161 posts which include sanctioned posts, retirement and dead vacancy posts for Grade III and IV and added that through NITI Aayog, Assam Mala and Special package from State government Karbi Anglong has received more than Rs 20,000 crore for infrastructure development, education, potable water and hospital. Apart from these the district has implemented Rs 3.57 crore developmental schemes through SOPD and MoS 1 and 2 financial packages”.

“Safe drinking water has been provided through Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) by connecting tap water to 2,28,670 families, safe drinking water facility to 2168 schools and 680 Anganwadi Centres. Improvement of education has made a great impact,” he added to his speech.

He later said, “73 people filed a case in Gauhati High Court on Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR)/ Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land at Kheroni and if the court verdict is in favour of KAAC, it will immediately take up the eviction drive. But till then KAAC have to wait”.

MP Amarsing Tisso; Executive Members (EMs), KAAC, MACs, MLA Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng and District Administration (DC), Nirola Phangchopi were also present in the celebration.