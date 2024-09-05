26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...

7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah inaugurated in Darrang

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Sept 4: The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Month 2024 District Level Convergence Meeting and Inaugural Ceremony took place on Tuesday, at the Darrang District Commissioner’s Office Conference Hall. The meeting, presided over by district commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, was attended by Mangaladai LAC legislator Basanta Das, along with heads of line departments from P&RD, Health, and Education, as well as other dignitaries and officials. The event marked the launch of a month-long campaign to raise awareness about nutrition and health.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, the district commissioner, the Mangaldai LAC legislator, the additional district commissioner (WCD), the additional district commissioner (Health), and the district social welfare officer presented ‘Nutri Kits’ to two healthy children. The district Poshan coordinator provided a detailed explanation of the activity matrix and the goals of the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, as stated by the DSWO. A Poshan Rally was held from the DC Office to the District Social Welfare Officer’s Office following the meeting, with enthusiastic participation from officials and community members, signifying a shared commitment to the objectives of Poshan Month.

As part of the awareness campaign, a street play was conducted at the No 1 Upahupara Model Anganwadi Center in relation to Poshan Maah. The goal of the street play was to inform the neighbourhood about the value of nutrition, anaemia, and the many health advantages associated with it. A novel program called ‘Haemoglobin Queen’ was also introduced. In this program, fifteen teenage girls were screened for haemoglobin in anaemia camps, and their BMIs were determined in collaboration with the health department. Three adolescent girls received the ‘Haemoglobin Queen’ award.

10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur senior citizens group condemns drone bombings

The Hills Times -
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women