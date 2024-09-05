7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah inaugurated in Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Sept 4: The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Month 2024 District Level Convergence Meeting and Inaugural Ceremony took place on Tuesday, at the Darrang District Commissioner’s Office Conference Hall. The meeting, presided over by district commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, was attended by Mangaladai LAC legislator Basanta Das, along with heads of line departments from P&RD, Health, and Education, as well as other dignitaries and officials. The event marked the launch of a month-long campaign to raise awareness about nutrition and health.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, the district commissioner, the Mangaldai LAC legislator, the additional district commissioner (WCD), the additional district commissioner (Health), and the district social welfare officer presented ‘Nutri Kits’ to two healthy children. The district Poshan coordinator provided a detailed explanation of the activity matrix and the goals of the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, as stated by the DSWO. A Poshan Rally was held from the DC Office to the District Social Welfare Officer’s Office following the meeting, with enthusiastic participation from officials and community members, signifying a shared commitment to the objectives of Poshan Month.

As part of the awareness campaign, a street play was conducted at the No 1 Upahupara Model Anganwadi Center in relation to Poshan Maah. The goal of the street play was to inform the neighbourhood about the value of nutrition, anaemia, and the many health advantages associated with it. A novel program called ‘Haemoglobin Queen’ was also introduced. In this program, fifteen teenage girls were screened for haemoglobin in anaemia camps, and their BMIs were determined in collaboration with the health department. Three adolescent girls received the ‘Haemoglobin Queen’ award.