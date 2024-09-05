One detained in Nagaon over illegal online trading

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 4: Amidst the uproar over illegal online trading across the state, Bishal Tamuli, a member of a sister organisation of the ruling alliance party, was detained from his Nagaon residence on Tuesday night by Nagaon police for his alleged involvement in online trading.

- Advertisement -

Sources claimed that another district-level secretary of the youth organisation of the same ruling alliance party has been absconding since Tuesday night. Nagaon police launched a search operation at his residence in Nagaon to apprehend him, but he managed to escape before the police arrived. The police have been searching for him until the time of filing this report.

It’s alleged that the absconding district secretary of the youth organisation, as well as the detained member of the sister organisation, collected a significant amount of money from several individuals, promising to refund it with a substantial profit. The absconding district secretary, who is a close associate of the president of the ruling alliance party, allegedly influenced various individuals to invest their money through him or his assistant, the detained member.

The detained Bishal Tamuli was being interrogated at Nagaon Police Station until the time of filing this report, sources said.