26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...

One detained in Nagaon over illegal online trading

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 4: Amidst the uproar over illegal online trading across the state, Bishal Tamuli, a member of a sister organisation of the ruling alliance party, was detained from his Nagaon residence on Tuesday night by Nagaon police for his alleged involvement in online trading.

- Advertisement -

Sources claimed that another district-level secretary of the youth organisation of the same ruling alliance party has been absconding since Tuesday night. Nagaon police launched a search operation at his residence in Nagaon to apprehend him, but he managed to escape before the police arrived. The police have been searching for him until the time of filing this report.

It’s alleged that the absconding district secretary of the youth organisation, as well as the detained member of the sister organisation, collected a significant amount of money from several individuals, promising to refund it with a substantial profit. The absconding district secretary, who is a close associate of the president of the ruling alliance party, allegedly influenced various individuals to invest their money through him or his assistant, the detained member.

The detained Bishal Tamuli was being interrogated at Nagaon Police Station until the time of filing this report, sources said.

10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur senior citizens group condemns drone bombings

The Hills Times -
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women