Two arrested in connection with Yess Money Digital bank scam

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 4: Two individuals, Dr Gautam Kalita (39) of Khowang Charali and Bonomali Hazarika (33) of Niz Tapa village, Nalbari district, were arrested from Khowang and Guwahati, respectively, and brought to Jorhat on Tuesday night in connection with the Yess Money Digital (Nidhi) bank scam in July.

Pulibar Police Station in-charge, C Buragohain, stated that a case (No 92/2024) has been registered at the Pulibar Police Station in Jorhat district, and the two have been booked under Sections 120B, 420, 408, and 409 of the IPC.

Hundreds of people who had deposited money in Yess Money Digital, set up at Pulibar, were defrauded of their savings amounting to lakhs after the self-designated CEO, Bonomali Hazarika, and four others fled with all the money.

There was a huge ruckus when the so-called officials of the bank disappeared with the customers’ money in July.