9 touts arrested for illegal sale of railway tickets

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted different drives over the zone and apprehended nine touts during for the illegal sale of railway tickets.

- Advertisement -

The RPF recovered 55 railway e-tickets worth more than Rs 1 lakh from January 2 to 4. Apprehended touts were prosecuted under the relevant section of the Railways Act.

On January 2, the crime prevention and detection squad (CPDS) of Alipurduar PRF in collaboration with New Coochbehar RPF conducted a drive in a shop located at Gosaigaon in Kokrajhar. During checking, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered nine railway e-tickets worth Rs. 29,590. On the same day, again CPDS in collaboration with Kokrajhar RPF conducted checking in a shop located at Gosaigaon in Kokrajhar and apprehended one person and recovered five railway e-tickets worth Rs. 5,350. In this regard, cases were registered in both the incidents under section 143 of the Railways Act.

Similarly, on January 3 the crime intelligence branch (CIB) of the Rangia RPF conducted a check and drive with the assistance of local authority in a shop located at Balipara. During the drive, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered six railway e-tickets worth Rs. 14,370. In another incident, a team of Samsi RPF conducted a drive at a shop at Malda Road, West Bengal and apprehended one tout with four railway e-tickets worth Rs. 4,420. A case was registered at respective posts for both the above incidents under section 143 of the Railways Act.

Moreover, on January 4, the CIB of New Jalpaiguri RPF in collaboration with Bagdogra RPF conducted a raid and a search operation at ‘Swadist Hotel’ located at Thakurganj, Bihar. During the drive, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered four railway e-tickets worth Rs. 13,700. The RPF also conducted similar checks and drives at multiple locations and apprehended four more touts and recovered twenty-seven railway e-tickets worth Rs. 34,900. In this regard, a case was registered under section 143 of the Railways Act.

- Advertisement -

The RPF keeps close vigil on touting activities to prevent illegal selling of railway e-tickets. Unauthorized supply and procurement of railway tickets is a punishable offence under section 143 of the Railways Act.