A P Marks National Unity Day With Grand Rastriya Ekta Diwas Parade

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Oct 31: The National Unity Day (Rastriya Ekta Diwas) has been observed by Assam Police (AP) by organising Rastriya Ekta Diwas Parade this morning where the troops of CRPF, Assam Police, NCC and Assam Police Band platoon participated.

The parade was flagged of by the DGP Assam G.P. Singh IPS at Latashil playground.

In his short speech Singh paid rich tribute to the first home minister and deputy PM of the independent India Sardar Patel whose birthday is celebrated as the National Unity Day on 31st October every year.

He acknowledged the contribution of Sardar Patel in bringing 560 nos of princely states to the Indian Union. Senior Police officers, senior officers of the Deaprtment of Homes, Government of Assam and Kamrup (M) district administration also attended the function.

The  unity parade  starting from Latashil took the FC road and taibullah road and paraded via district library point and district sessions court, cotton university point and then via Chief Justice residence point again back to Latashil.

In the gathering the national unity pledge was administered to all the participants.

