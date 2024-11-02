National Unity Day observed

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 1: In a vibrant display of solidarity and commitment to national integrity, National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Divas, was celebrated with great fervor on Thursday. The event commenced with a spirited march from Lal Field to the NCHAC parking field, symbolising the collective strength of our diverse nation.

This year’s celebration marked the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the eminent architect of India’s unity. A ceremonial pledge-taking event was organised, where attendees reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining the nation’s integrity and promoting harmony among its citizens.

The celebration was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the minister for Power, Nandita Gorlosa; chairman of NCHAC, Mohet Hojai; district commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, ACS; and superintendent of police Mayank Kumar, IPS. They were joined by officials from various departments, all united in their commitment to fostering a spirit of unity and inclusiveness. The day poignantly reminded citizens of Sardar Patel’s vision for a united India and the importance of strengthening national bonds.

Our Bureau adds: Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with officers and staff of the Governor’s Secretariat of Manipur, paid floral tributes to the Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the nation’s first Home minister who worked relentlessly for the unity and integrity of India, on his birth anniversary celebrated as National Unity Day at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Thursday.

Paying rich tributes, the Governor remembered the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was instrumental in strengthening the unity of the country. He said that Sardar Patel was known for making important decisions without wasting time. He also noted that Sardar Patel unified the nation by annexing princely states after independence. The Governor further stated that Patel was highly inspirational and that his life is a source of knowledge. He added that the Unity Run, organised on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, is an opportunity to celebrate unity amidst diversity and work together for the betterment of the nation.

Our Gossaigaon correspondent adds: The 31st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Gossaigaon, observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with great enthusiasm and commitment on Thursday.

The celebrations took place at the Battalion Headquarters, its Border Outposts (BOPs), and the deployed Election 788/E-Coy Batu, Lonere, and 788/D-Coy Boisar in Maharashtra.

The observance began with personnel taking the pledge of unity, reaffirming their commitment to national integration and harmony. This was followed by a ‘Unity Run’, which saw enthusiastic participation from all unit members, symbolising their dedication to the nation’s unity and integrity.

Dilip Kumar Sarkar, deputy commandant, along with other personnel, participated in the events, emphasising the importance of unity in diversity. The activities aimed to foster a sense of togetherness and solidarity among the personnel, reflecting the true spirit of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The 31st Battalion SSB Gossaigaon’s observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was a resounding success, reinforcing the values of national unity and collective strength.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: With the rest of the nation, the Sonitpur district administration also paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly known as the Iron Man of India, on his birth anniversary on Thursday, celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). On this occasion, a ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge’ ceremony was held at the District Commissioner’s Office in Sonitpur, where district commissioner Ankur Bharali paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, honouring his legacy as India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home minister. He also administered the ‘Rashtriya Ekta’ oath to officers and employees.

Earlier, addressing the officers and employees, he highlighted the great statesman’s pivotal role in India’s independence struggle and his unparalleled work to unify the nation post-independence. District commissioner Bharali also mentioned the government’s plan to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the great leader with a two-year-long program starting this year. He further informed that the district administration had organised a ‘Run for Unity’ event on Tuesday in connection with the celebration. It is worth mentioning that, along with the District Commissioner’s Office, various government departments of the district also took the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Pledge’ in their respective offices.