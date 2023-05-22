AAGSU Margherita regional committee organises free coaching class

HT Correspondent
MARGHERITA, May 21: All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) Margherita regional committee, in collaboration with DIGHT School of Banking, Tinsukia and Margherita College and supported by All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad Margherita regional committee and New Life Foundation (NGO), Bargolai organised a registration camp for free coaching for job aspirants on Sunday at Margherita Hindi High School premises
More than 150 students from Jagun, Bargolai, Ledo, Margherita, Duliajan, Digboi and Phillobari participated with full enthusiasm.