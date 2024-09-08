27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 8, 2024
Nikita bags silver, Neha bronze in U20 Wrestling World Championships

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Pontevedra (Spain), Sep 7 (PTI) Nikita won a silver in the women’s 62 kg freestyle category, while Neha clinched a bronze as India finished overall second with five medals at the U20 Wrestling World Championships here.
Nikita, a former gold medalist at the U20 Asian Championships last year, went down to Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Bondar 1-4 in the final.
Fresh from her gold medal at the U17 World Championships last month, Neha claimed a bronze, overpowering Gerda Terek of Hungary 10-8 in the women’s 57 kg freestyle.
India signed off their campaign with five medals — one gold, one silver, and three bronze.
Jyoti Berwal earlier had won a gold medal in the women’s 76 kg event.
Komal (women’s 59kg) and Srishti (women’s 68kg) have won two bronze medals.
In the last year’s edition in Amman, Jordan, India had bagged four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals.

