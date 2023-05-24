24 C
AASAA demands ST status for Adivasis

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, May 23: All Adivasi Student Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar district committee, on Tuesday, carried out a demonstration in front of Sivasagar deputy commissioner’s office demanding ST status for the community.
In a release, signed by Mahesh Gowala, president, and Mahesh Ratia, secretary, the organisation blamed the ruling party of wilful negligence of their pre-poll commitment that within six months of coming to power they would grant ST status to the community.
Meanwhile, the Adivasi extremist groups have already signed the peace accord with the government and granting ST status was one of the key issues agreed by both the parties. But the government, the leaders say, has remained indifferent.

