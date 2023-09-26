AASAA plans second annual Karam Utsav

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

MARGHERITA, Sept 25: The Margherita Regional Committee of the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) held a general meeting on Monday at the Auditorium of Margherita Town High School. The meeting was presided over by Jarnel Minz, the general secretary of AASAA’s Tinsukia District Committee.

During the meeting, it was decided that the second annual celebration of Karam Utsav 2023 would be held in Margherita. To facilitate the organisation of the event, a reception committee was formed with Anil Manki as the president and Ruben Ureya as the general secretary.

Karam Utsav is a significant cultural festival celebrated by Adivasi communities, and this event aims to promote and celebrate their rich cultural heritage. The planning and coordination of such events play a vital role in preserving and sharing the diverse traditions and customs of these communities.