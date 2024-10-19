AASU celebrates SC verdict, honours Assam Movement martyrs

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 18: Members and activists of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) expressed joy after the Supreme Court upheld Clause 6 of the Citizenship Act as constitutionally valid. To mark the occasion, the Nagaon district unit of AASU led a candlelight tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Movement near Nagaon’s Nehrubali field on Friday.

Similar events were organised by AASU activists from Kaliabor, Puranigudam, Kampur, Raha, Hatisung, Nagaon Sadar Anchalik unit, Dhing, Rupahi, and South Nagaon, each paying homage to the movement’s martyrs in their respective areas.

The Nagaon district AASU welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, calling it a historic judgement that affirms the legitimacy of the Assam Movement. The organisation also urged the central and state governments to implement the Assam Accord within the specified timeframe.

Prominent attendees at the candlelight ceremony in Nagaon Nehrubali included Gourishankar Shaikia, finance secretary, AASU; Seemanta Bora, president, Nagaon district AASU; Kankanjyoti Baruah, general secretary, Nagaon district AASU; Dr Sarat Barkataki, leader of the Assam Movement and the retired principal of Nowgong College; and Dipika Laskar, former student leader and retired principal of Nagaon Government Boys HS School.