Thursday, April 10, 2025
Punjab Police takes custody of Papalpreet Singh

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 9: The Punjab Police on Wednesday took custody of Waris Punjab De member Papalpreet Singh from Dibrugarh Central Jail following the completion of his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A team from the Punjab Police had sought permission for his custody and transit remand from the Court of the District and Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh. After receiving approval, the police team took custody of Singh from the jail.

Before his transfer, Singh underwent a medical check-up at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

A senior police official stated that Singh would spend the night in the lock-up at Dibrugarh Police Station and would be flown to Punjab on Thursday under heavy security.

“In Punjab, he will be tried for the Ajnala police station attack case along with other Waris Punjab De members,” the official added.

Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Jail from Punjab on April 11, 2023.

It may be mentioned that eight Waris Punjab De members lodged in Dibrugarh Jail were already shifted to Punjab last month following the expiry of their NSA detention period.

Those shifted include Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Harjeet Singh, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Bhagwant Singh, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh, and Varinder Singh Johal. They are now facing trial in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

Significantly, with Singh’s transfer, only Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh remains in the high-security Dibrugarh Jail. His NSA detention period is set to expire on April 22. If not extended by the Punjab government, he is also likely to be shifted to Punjab.

It may be recalled that Amritpal Singh won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections while still under detention in Dibrugarh Jail.

